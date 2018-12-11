Deal on farm bill clears way for vote
WASHINGTON • Lawmakers have reached an agreement on the farm bill, a mammoth package that will fund key farm safety net programs for the next five years without making significant changes to the food stamp program that serves nearly 40 million low-income Americans.
The agreement, signed Monday by House and Senate members of the conference committee, is the result of months of negotiations to reconcile conflicting versions of the bill.
The measure bears a price tag of $867 billion over 10 years and is expected to be brought to a vote this week.
Dell OK’d to return to public markets
Dell Technologies won a shareholder vote to return to public markets, putting founder Michael Dell on the winning side of a transformative transaction that polarized investors for the second time in five years.
The world’s largest private technology company on Tuesday secured more than 61 percent of tracking stock DVMT’s unaffiliated shareholders. Of those who cast a ballot, 89 percent voted in favor. DVMT acts as a proxy for Dell’s stake in software maker VMware Inc. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell will buy out DVMT in a cash and share-swap deal that values DVMT’s market capitalization at $23.9 billion.
The computer giant said it will list on the New York Stock Exchange as soon as Dec. 28 under the ticker DELL.
CBS sells Television City for $750M
LOS ANGELES • CBS says it has sold Television City, its Los Angeles headquarters and production facility, to a real estate developer for $750 million.
Shows on Television City sound stages include “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “The Price is Right.” They will continue to be based there for at least five more years.
CBS said Monday that the buyer is Hackman Capital Partners and that it will have the right to use the Television City name in connection with its future operations on the property.
Bombardier $73M luxury jet near debut
Bombardier says it will deliver its first Global 7500 next week as the company’s biggest luxury jet makes its commercial debut two years later than initially planned.
The planemaker is planning an event near Montreal on Dec. 20 to mark the entry into service of its newest aircraft, according to a statement Tuesday. The Global 7500, which can fly nonstop from San Francisco to Singapore, has a list price of about $73 million. The company didn’t identify the customer.
Bombardier is counting on the Global 7500 to generate at least $2.5 billion of annual sales by 2020.
