Molson Coors earnings exceed expectations
DENVER • Molson Coors Brewing Co. Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $338.3 million.
The Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.84 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.
Sprint leaps after beating estimates
Sprint Corp. shares surged after it topped revenue and profit estimates for last quarter, potentially giving the cash-strapped carrier more breathing room as it waits for approval of a takeover by T-Mobile US.
Sprint, the smallest of the top four U.S. wireless carriers, lost phone subscribers for the first time in three years but gained 109,000 total monthly subscribers in its fiscal second quarter, largely thanks to tablets, network hot spots and smartwatches. Analysts had predicted a gain of 26,000 customers.
The upbeat results could placate investors awaiting a bailout from the $26.5 billion proposed merger with T-Mobile.
Samsung reports profit surge
SEOUL, South Korea • Samsung Electronics Co. has posted a record operating profit for the last quarter with robust demand for its mainstay memory chips compensating for a slowdown in its smartphone business.
The South Korean technology giant on Wednesday said its operating profit during the July-September quarter grew at nearly a 21 percent annual pace to 17.6 trillion won ($15.4 billion). Samsung's previous high in quarterly profit was the 15.6 trillion won it posted during the first quarter.
EBay projects annual profit that tops analysts' estimates
EBay Inc. gave an upbeat profit forecast for the rest of the year, signaling a busy holiday quarter and calming investor fears about slowing sales. The shares gained about 3 percent Wednesday morning.
Earnings, excluding some items, will be $2.29 a share to $2.31 a share for the year, the San Jose, Calif.-based company said Tuesday in a statement. The profit outlook topped analysts' average estimate of $2.28. Third-quarter adjusted earnings were 56 cents a share. Analysts' projected 55 cents a share.
CEO Devin Wenig is trying to differentiate the online marketplace as a destination for deals and discovery without membership fees.
NEWS SERVICES