Activist renews calls for board changes at Hudson's Bay
Investor Jonathan Litt is renewing his calls for change at Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co., saying he intends to talk to fellow investors about calling a special meeting to elect new board members.
"We believe Hudson's Bay could see its share price double or triple if the company takes the necessary steps to maximize long-term shareholder value," Litt said in a letter to shareholders Wednesday.
A representative for Hudson's Bay didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management has been advocating since June 2017 for changes at the Toronto-based retailer, including calling for it to sell off its Saks Fifth Avenue brand and to explore ways to unlock the value of its real estate. He reiterated his call for the company to sell Saks in the letter Wednesday. He also said it should sell its remaining interests in Galeria Kaufhof in Germany and the Lord & Taylor brand.
Danske receives preliminary charges over money laundering
Danske Bank said it has received preliminary charges from Danish prosecutors in the case involving possible money laundering at its Estonian branch.
Danske said it faces four counts, all relating to the period from February 2007 to the end of January 2016, according to a statement published on Wednesday. The charges were filed by the Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime, known as SOIK.
SOIK opened in August its investigation into what may be one of Europe's biggest money laundering cases. Danske has admitted that much of about $230 billion that flowed through its tiny Estonian unit may need to be treated as suspicious. The bank is under criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and may be facing billions of dollars in fines.
Salesforce jumps most in two years after optimistic results
Salesforce.com Inc. shares jumped the most in more than two years after the maker of cloud-based applications software reported billings and sales that topped analysts' estimates, signaling the company's products for the financial services and health industries will help maintain its rapid growth.
Billings, a metric of sales productivity, grew 27 percent in the fiscal third quarter to $2.89 billion, according to data from JMP Securities. Analysts had expected $2.68 billion. The shares rose as much as 9.5 percent to $139.60, the most intraday since February 2016.
Sales may reach as much as $3.56 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, the San Francisco-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts on average estimated $3.53 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Chico's plunges most ever on earnings miss, brand chief's exit
Chico's FAS Inc. plummeted 38 percent, its biggest decline in 25 years as a public company, after third-quarter results missed analysts' expectations.
Comparable sales fell 6.8 percent compared to the year-ago period, while analysts surveyed by Consensus Metrix had projected only a 2.1 percent decline. At namesake Chico's stores, the decline was even steeper at 10.2 percent. The retailer also cut its forecast for full-year sales and said the president of the Chico's brand is departing this week as part of its goal to "reinvigorate broad-based consumer excitement and growth for the brand."
RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Tunick said the focus now shifts to whether CEO Shelley Broader can stabilize the brand.