GM under investigation for faulty brake vacuum pumps
The U.S. government is investigating more than 100 complaints of poor brake performance on 2.7 million General Motors big pickups and SUVs.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a brake vacuum pump can deteriorate, causing increased braking effort and longer stopping distances.
The agency has 111 consumer complaints including nine crashes and two injuries.
The investigation covers 2014 through 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. Also involved are Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, the GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs.
Amazon staff in Europe protest to coincide with Black Friday
MADRID • Some of Amazon's workers in Europe are protesting against what they call unfair work conditions, in a move meant to disrupt operations on Black Friday.
Labor groups representing workers at Amazon Spain said that around 90 percent of workers at a logistics depot near Madrid joined a walkout Friday. Only two people were at the loading bay, said Douglas Harper of the CCOO trade union confederation.
Amazon challenged the unions' walkout figures, saying in a statement that most staff had turned up for work at the depot.
United Tech breakup on the table
United Technologies will turn its attention to the question of whittling back its businesses after China cleared the way for the world's largest aerospace supplier to merge with Rockwell Collins.
With the $23 billion deal expected to close within three business days, whether to follow the merger with a split up is the next big decision facing CEO Greg Hayes, who said in October that he'll be weighing a possible restructuring once the transaction closes.
While executives appear to be leaning toward a breakup, any such moves will be complicated by the welter of regulatory approvals that would be needed for the multinational conglomerate. The Farmington, Conn.-based company has been pushed by activist investor Bill Ackman and another high-profile shareholder, Dan Loeb, to consider forming stand-alone companies for its aerospace, climate-controls and elevator businesses.
Dolce & Gabbana founders make video apology to China
BEIJING • The co-founders of Dolce & Gabbana apologized Friday in a video on Chinese social media after promotional videos seen as racist and subsequent Instagram messages stoked a furor in one of the world's largest markets for luxury goods.
Domenico Dolce and Steffano Gabbana appeared in a nearly 1½-minute video posted on Weibo, a Chinese version of Twitter, saying they hope to be forgiven and will do their best to better understand and respect Chinese culture.
The Italian fashion house has been in hot water for the videos and subsequent insulting remarks made by the Instagram accounts of both the company and Gabbana. It blamed hackers for the Instagram comments.
NEWS SERVICES