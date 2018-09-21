Pound falls in new Brexit skirmish
LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May accused the European Union on Friday of creating an “impasse” in divorce negotiations by bluntly rejecting her blueprint for Brexit, sending the value of the pound falling as worries about a chaotic U.K. exit from the EU soared.
With British newspapers declaring that May had been “humiliated” by EU leaders, the prime minister used a televised statement from 10 Downing St. to insist she was prepared to take Britain out of the bloc without a deal if it did not treat the country with more respect.
The pound fell 1.5 percent to $1.3066 on May’s comments, which seemed to make the prospect of an economically disruptive “no deal” Brexit more likely.
—
WTO to rule on anti-dumping spat
GENEVA • A World Trade Organization arbitrator will step into a years-old dispute brought by China over U.S. anti-dumping measures.
A trade official said Friday the arbitration was triggered automatically after the U.S. objected to Beijing’s request for authorization to retaliate against more than $7 billion worth of U.S. goods in the case.
The case originated with a Chinese challenge nearly five years ago over 40 U.S. anti-dumping rulings against Chinese goods, which the U.S. says were sold below market value.
In 2017, the WTO’s appellate body ruled largely in favor of China. Beijing insists the U.S. has not complied.
—
14-year sentence
to programmer
ALEXANDRIA, Va. • A Latvian computer programmer was sentenced to 14 years in prison for designing a program that helped hackers improve malware, including some used in the 2013 Target breach.
Ruslan Bondars, a 37-year-old Latvian citizen, was found guilty at a May trial in Alexandria federal court, during which a co-conspirator revealed the pair had worked with Russian law enforcement.
Hackers used their “Scan4You” program to see if anti-virus programs would identify their software as malicious; it could be adapted into malware kits sold to cybercriminals.
One Scan4You user was behind the 2013 theft of credit card information from about 40 million of Target customers.
Target is demanding restitution from Bondars; an amount has yet to be decided.
—
Ford to pay for transmission woes
BANGKOK • A Thai court has ordered Ford Motor Co. to pay 291 customers a total of about $720,000 in compensation for selling cars equipped with faulty transmissions.
The Bangkok South Civil Court’s decision was welcomed Friday as a victory in a country where consumers rarely win redress.
Most of the plaintiffs in the class action suit will get payments of $800 to $8,000 each depending on the number of times and length of time their cars took to be repaired. But 12 plaintiffs were denied compensation because their cars were modified before they were repaired.
