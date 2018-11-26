Industry expects to ship some romaine again soon
NEW YORK • A produce industry group says it expects U.S. health officials to scale back a public health alert warning people not to eat any romaine lettuce because of an E. coli outbreak.
Jennifer McEntire of the United Fresh Produce Association says the Food and Drug Administration informed the group that a narrower alert would be announced as early as Monday. She says special labeling would be required for the romaine given clearance to go on the market.
Health officials warned people last week not to eat any romaine because they hadn't yet identified a source of contamination in the outbreak.
When the reported illnesses started, most the romaine sold in the U.S. was being grown in central California. Harvests recently began shifting to Southern California and the Yuma, Ariz., region.
Microsoft catches up to Apple in market value
For the first time in years, Apple gave up its crown as the world's most valuable publicly traded company on Monday, at least for part of the trading day.
Shares of the iPhone maker have dropped sharply over the past several weeks, and the decline has erased about $300 billion in market capitalization from the company, which crested at a record $1.1 trillion valuation in early October. The slump ultimately took the company's market cap below that of Microsoft's on Monday, the first time in more than eight years that Microsoft was worth more by this metric. It was also the first time since 2013 that any company topped it, ever since Apple eclipsed Exxon Mobil in size, according to an analysis of Bloomberg data.
European banking chief: euro needs a central budget
FRANKFURT, Germany • The head of the European Central Bank is renewing his pleas to fix flaws in the 19-country euro currency, urging European leaders to adopt a central spending pot to buffer individual governments against financial crises.
Mario Draghi said Monday in the European Parliament that "the euro area needs a fiscal instrument" to keep member countries afloat during sudden shocks like the 2007-08 global financial crisis.
Such a fiscal pot, he said, needs to be big enough and should deploy automatically when trouble strikes, but must not encourage irresponsible spending by governments. He cited the example of the United States, where spending by the federal government continues uninterrupted when trouble hits an individual state.
Fiat considers sale of robotic arm Comau for up to $2.3B
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering options for its robotics arm Comau, including a potential sale at a value of 1.5 billion euros to 2 billion euros ($1.7 billion to $2.3 billion), people familiar with the matter said. The shares rose the most since July.
The strategic review of the unit is at an early stage and no final decisions have been made, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. A sale process could start early next year, the people said. The business, which makes automated manufacturing systems and industrial robots, could attract bidders from China, another person said.
NEWS SERVICES