Construction spending rises 0.1%
WASHINGTON • Spending on U.S. construction projects ticked up 0.1 percent in July, led by an increase in home building and the publicly funded building of schools and highways.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the slight July increase brought total construction spending to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of $1.32 trillion, 5.8 percent higher than a year ago.
Nonresidential construction — offices, stores, factories and other buildings — tumbled 0.3 percent in July. Some of that decline was offset by a 0.6 percent gain in homebuilding.
Public construction rose 0.7 percent in July, including a 2.1 percent jump in the building of schools and a 0.4 percent advance in constructing highways and streets.
—
Factories grew at faster pace in Aug.
WASHINGTON • U.S. factories grew at a faster pace in August as American industry continues to show robust health.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Tuesday that its manufacturing index jumped last month to 61.3 from 58.1 in July. Anything over 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing is on a 24-month winning streak. Sixteen of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in August, led by makers of electronic equipment, clothing, textiles and paper products.
New orders, production and inventories all grew faster in August. And factories stepped up hiring.
—
Official watchdog lambasts European Commission
BRUSSELS • The European Union’s official transparency watchdog said Tuesday that the EU’s powerful executive Commission put public trust at risk by fast-tracking the appointment of a protege of its president, Jean-Claude Juncker, to a top job.
Martin Selmayr, Juncker’s former head of Cabinet, was appointed secretary-general in February at a meeting that saw him promoted twice within minutes.
Even EU commissioners — who are responsible for policy files ranging from the economy to trade, the environment and energy — publicly admitted surprise at the speed with which the nomination was handled. Many weren’t aware that the promotion was planned in advance, by Juncker himself.
Accusing the European Commission of “maladministration,” European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly said that the way the appointment was handled “risked jeopardizing the hard won record of high EU administrative standards and consequently, the public trust.”
—
Lego earnings hurt by Toys R Us, other U.S. closures
COPENHAGEN, Denmark • Lego said Tuesday its revenue dipped in the first half of 2018, with business in North America hurt by changes in the retail industry such as the bankruptcy of store chain Toys R Us.
The privately-held company says revenue fell 5 percent to 14.3 billion kroner ($2.2 billion) in January-June compared with a year earlier. Net profit dropped 10 percent to 3 billion kroner ($467 million). The company also blamed the weakening of the dollar. At constant currency rates, it said sales were stable.
Lego says revenue growth in western Europe was in the “low single digits” while it declined slightly in North America.
news services