China, Japan show united front on 'free and fair' trade
BEIJING • China and Japan displayed a united front on "free and fair" trade as leaders of Asia's two biggest economies met Friday in Beijing.
The visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, along with hundreds of Japanese businessmen, took place against the backdrop of the festering trade dispute between China and the U.S. that has resulted in both sides imposing billions of dollars in tariffs on each other's exports.
The two sides signed a slew of agreements, including a currency swap deal and plans to work together in other markets.
Calif. agrees to delay net neutrality enforcement
The Justice Department has struck a temporary agreement with California officials not to move forward with a lawsuit challenging the state's new net neutrality law, delaying a pivotal legal battle over the future of the internet.
Under the proposed deal struck Friday between federal and state officials, and with telecom industry advocates, the Justice Department will postpone its litigation against California until a separate case directly involving the Federal Communications Commission runs its course, according to court filings. The agreement must be approved by a judge.
Classic movie streaming service FilmStruck to shut down
LOS ANGELES • The classic film-focused streaming service FilmStruck is shutting down after two years of operation. The service said Friday on its website that the last day of service will be November 29, and that it is no longer enrolling new subscribers.
The joint venture between Criterion Collection and Turner Classic Movies offered a rotating selection of classic and hard-to-find arthouse film fare. The site, launched in November of 2016, provided a niche alternative to Hulu and Netflix, both of which have been criticized for lacking older films in their catalogues.
The news was met with sadness among filmmaker and film fans online. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson tweeted that "FilmStruck was too good to last."
FilmStruck was owned and operated by Turner, a subsidiary of AT&T's WarnerMedia.
NEWS SERVICES