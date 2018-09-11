WTO to hear China’s U.S. sanctions case
GENEVA • The World Trade Organization says its dispute settlement body will take up China’s request to be allowed to impose sanctions against the United States for failing to abide by a WTO ruling on anti-dumping measures.
WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo said in a note Tuesday that a hearing is expected Sept. 21 into the case, which originated with a Chinese challenge in December 2013 of over 40 U.S. anti-dumping rulings against Chinese goods.
Next week’s session follows a May 2017 ruling largely in favor of China by the WTO’s appellate body, which China says the U.S. has not honored.
The case centers on U.S. trade limits on Chinese products that the U.S. says are sold below market value. They include steel, coated paper, off-road tires, solar cells and diamond saw blades.
—
Volvo: Global trade disputes to delay IPO
COPENHAGEN, Denmark • The CEO of Swedish automaker Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely holding company, says “the timing right now is not optimal” for an initial public offering, citing “an escalating trade war, tariffs and market volatility.”
CEO Hakan Samuelsson added in a mail to The Associated Press on Tuesday that “an IPO remains an option but there is no fixed timeline.”
In May, Geely reportedly hired investment banks to gauge the value of Volvo with a potential listing in sight.
Since 1927, Volvo has been in operation as a Swedish company but in 2010 it was bought by Geely Holding.
Last year, the automaker said its new models as of 2019 would either be fully electric or hybrid-electric. Its key manufacturing plant is located in Goteborg, Sweden.
—
Tesla cuts colors to ease production
NEW YORK • Tesla is dropping two of the seven colors it had offered to customers as it tries to streamline production.
In a tweet early Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk said obsidian black and metallic silver will still be available, but at a higher cost.
Tesla fans can still choose solid black and “midnight silver metallic,” as well as pearl white, deep blue metallic and red.
The company, based in Palo Alto, Calif., has struggled to vault from a niche maker of expensive electric cars into a mass-market automaker. It missed several deadlines to produce 5,000 of its mass-market Model 3 cars per week but reached that milestone earlier this summer.
—
Nine West settlement offer may hit $470M
Independent directors of Nine West Holdings Inc. proposed that Sycamore Partners and a unit of KKR & Co. pay $470 million to settle potential lawsuits stemming from Sycamore’s 2014 leveraged buyout of the now-bankrupt shoe retailer.
An ad hoc group of unsecured creditors that had been negotiating with Nine West disclosed the offer by the independent board members in bankruptcy court papers Monday. The group, which includes Aurelius Capital Management, Contrarian Capital Management, Paloma Partners Management and Centerbridge Partners, was negotiating with Nine West’s owners for about a month before the discussions stalled, the filings show.
The filing didn’t detail what potential lawsuits could be brought against KKR and Sycamore for their roles in the company’s financial woes.
News services