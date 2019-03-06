ADP: Small business hiring sees big drop
NEW YORK • Small business hiring slowed dramatically in February, a sign that company owners may be getting cautious about the economy.
That report comes from payroll provider ADP, which said Wednesday its customers with up to 49 staffers added just 12,000 jobs last month, down sharply from 107,000 in January and 84,000 in December. Small business hiring was relatively weak compared to job growth at larger companies — ADP’s business customers of all sizes added a solid 183,000 jobs last month.
The February reading may be revised — both of the previous readings were changed, with the January figure raised sharply and December’s downwardly adjusted.
—
France unveils plan to tax internet giants
PARIS • The French government on Wednesday unveiled plans to slap a 3 percent tax on the French revenues of internet giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook.
The bill is an attempt to get around tax avoidance measures by multinationals, which pay most of their taxes in the EU country they are based in — often at very low rates. That effectively means the companies pay next to no tax in countries where they have large operations.
The tax will apply to digital companies that have global revenues of over 750 million euros ($848 million), and French revenue over 25 million euros.
News services