Fed study finds U.S. at full employment
The U.S. labor market doesn't have much more room to tighten, according to a new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco that examines trends in the number of Americans who are either working or looking for jobs for clues on remaining slack.
"Our estimates indicate that the aggregate labor force participation rate is at its trend as of 2018," the regional Fed bank concluded in an Economic Letter published Monday. "Combined with the low unemployment rate, this argues that the U.S. labor market is operating at or beyond its full potential."
Labor force participation measures the share of people aged 16 or older who are either in work or seeking employment. It started declining in the U.S. around 2000 and the trend accelerated during the 2007-2009 recession, though the rate has since steadied.
Apple shares near bear-market territory
Apple shares dropped close to bear market territory Monday on concern consumers are no longer clamoring for its cornerstone product, the iPhone.
The stock closed at a record of $232.07 on Oct. 3. Since then it's plunged almost 20 percent — the official bear-market threshold — as multiple suppliers indicated the company is cutting parts orders for the latest iPhones. Apple earnings on Nov. 1 compounded concern when it reported flat unit growth and said it will stop disclosing how many smartphones it sells each quarter.
Apple shares fell a further 1.47 percent to $183.13 in pre-market trading Tuesday.
Apple and its supporters say the company can still generate revenue growth in a stalled smartphone market by charging more per device and selling customers an increasing amount of digital music, movies and other services. However, those strategies are relatively untested, especially compared to the past decade of iPhone ascendance.
Boston Scientific boosts tech with $4.2B deal
Boston Scientific Corp. agreed to buy rival BTG Plc for $4.2 billion (3.3 billion pounds) to expand its offering of medical devices to treat cancer and other disorders.
Boston Scientific, a maker of stents that hold open damaged blood vessels, will pay 840 pence in cash per share, a 37 percent premium over BTG's Monday closing price, according to a statement. BTG surged as much as 35 percent, a record gain, reaching their highest level in almost four years in London trading.
BTG makes medical technology for physicians, such as cryoablation products to freeze and destroy diseased cells and radiotherapy that delivers radiation straight to tumors. The company also makes medicines and antidotes against snake venom for emergency care. BTG garnered $496 million in revenue in the first half of the year.
Germany, France propose euro budget to bolster currency zone
FRANKFURT, Germany • A top eurozone official says the 19 countries that use the euro will push ahead with discussions on a eurozone budget proposed by France and Germany to make the currency union more resistant to crises.
Mario Centeno, president of the eurozone finance ministers' group, said that ministers had a "very good discussion" of the proposal at their meeting Monday in Brussels and that "the topic will remain on our agenda" for further discussion.
A separate eurozone budget within the overall EU budget could help countries in difficulty stabilize their economies.
The budget proposal is the result of months of negotiations between French and German officials. A eurozone fiscal fund has been a goal of French President Emmanuel Macron as a way to strengthen the euro currency union, which has one currency but 19 separate governments.
