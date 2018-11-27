Consumer confidence slips in November but is still strong
WASHINGTON • U.S. consumer confidence slipped this month but remains strong.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 135.7 in November from October's 18-year high 137.9.
The index measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Their evaluation of today's economy improved — but their assessment of future conditions slipped in November.
Retail group says holiday season off to a strong start
NEW YORK • The largest U.S. retail trade group says the holiday shopping season has gotten off to a "very strong" start.
The National Retail Federation says consumer spending has been strong, fueled by a better economy and stores' investments in online services.
The trade group's assessment comes even after a survey of more than 3,000 shoppers Thanksgiving and Friday forecast that fewer people would turn out for the five-day weekend that ended Monday compared to a year ago. It attributed the drop to stores spreading out their deals beyond the Black Friday weekend.
The group now says it expects sales for November and December will be at the high end of its earlier forecast of a 4.3 to 4.8 percent rise. That would be below last year's 5.3 percent increase.
Uber fined nearly $1.2M by Dutch, U.K. over data breach
LONDON • The ride-hailing service Uber has been fined the equivalent of nearly $1.2 million by British and Dutch authorities for failing to protect customers' data during a cyberattack in 2016.
Britain's Information Commissioner's Office said Tuesday it fined the company 385,000 pounds ($491,000) and Dutch officials imposed a 600,000-euro ($679,000) fine for violating Dutch data protection laws.
British officials cited a series of "avoidable data security flaws" that allowed personal data for roughly 2.7 million U.K. customers to be downloaded by hackers during an incident in October and November 2016.
NEWS SERVICES