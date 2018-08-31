Suit tossed against drug price law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. • A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block a California law requiring pharmaceutical companies to give advance notice before big price increases.
U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr., ruled Thursday in Sacramento that the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America failed to show that the court has jurisdiction to hear the case. He gave PhRMA 30 days to refile.
The law requires 60 days’ notice to raise national wholesale prices above a certain threshold.
PhRMA says California’s law illegally tries to dictate national health policy. The group also says the bill is unconstitutionally vague and violates the First Amendment by forcing drug companies to justify price increases.
—
United adds flights to ‘top football markets’
ATLANTA • United Airlines says it’s adding more flights and using bigger planes this fall to carry passengers to college football games in the South and elsewhere in the U.S.
The Chicago-based airline says in a statement that the added seats will bring passengers to “top college football markets.”
United is adding flights to destinations that include the South Carolina cities of Columbia and Greenville; and Knoxville, Tenn.; College Station, Texas; South Bend, Ind.; and State College, Pa., among others.
It will also use larger airplanes for destinations such as Birmingham, Ala.; Austin, Texas; and Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.
China manufacturing improves in August
BEIJING • China’s manufacturing activity improved in August but sales weakened amid a worsening tariff war with Washington, a survey showed Friday.
The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said its monthly purchasing managers’ index rose to 51.3 from July’s 51.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. Components for new orders and exports declined, suggesting demand is weakening.
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariff hikes on $50 billion of each other’s goods.
—
EU official wants to ditch time change
BRUSSELS • It could be summer time all year long for countries in the European Union.
The European Commission decided Friday it will push the EU parliament and member states to ditch the system of twice-yearly changes to the time following a citizens’ consultation.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the German ZDF network on Friday that “the people want that, and we will make it happen.” He said millions were backing a move to summer time.
EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said that 84 percent of the 4.6 million people who took part in the consultation “do not want the clocks to change anymore.” Participation among member states varied widely with 3.79 percent of Germans taking part compared to 0.02 percent in Britain.
NEWS SERVICES