Ford CEO: Steel, aluminum tariffs will cost company $1B
DETROIT • Ford CEO Jim Hackett says the Trump administration's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum will cost the company $1 billion.
Ford says the figure is a year-over-year increase from March through 2019.
Hackett told Bloomberg television that Ford gets most of its metals from U.S. producers, which raised prices due to the tariffs this year.
IHS Markit Senior Analyst Peter Nagle says other automakers will see the same cost increases. Eventually they'll have to raise prices of cars and trucks or reduce discounts to cover the added costs.
Fox plans to sell stake in Sky to Comcast for $15B
NEW YORK • 21st Century Fox will sell its remaining stake in British pay TV provider Sky to Comcast in the latest financial wrangling as Disney prepares to acquire Fox's entertainment assets.
Over the weekend, Comcast won a rare bidding auction for 61 percent of Sky offering 17.28 pounds per share, almost 30 billion pounds ($39 billion). Fox will sell its 39 percent stake to for 11.6 billion pounds ($15.25 billion).
Last December a bidding war between Walt Disney Co. and Comcast began over Fox's entertainment assets. Walt Disney Co. prevailed and is in the process acquiring Fox. Comcast dropped out of that contest to focus on its acquisition of Sky.
Papa John's shares spike on reports of buyout activity
Shares of Papa John's International jumped the most in more than two months as deal speculation heats up.
The company has contacted potential acquirers, including other companies and private equity firms, and asked them to submit offers, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. CNBC reported that founder John Schnatter, who owns about 30 percent of the company and is feuding with management, is the one looking for private-equity support for his own bid to regain control of the company, citing people familiar with the situation.
Papa John's shares rose as much as 11 percent, the biggest intraday move since July 12. The stock had dropped 18 percent this year through Tuesday's close.
McDonald's says most burgers now preservative-free
CHICAGO • Following years of reformulating at McDonald's, most of the burgers it serves in the U.S. are now preservative-free.
As of Wednesday, the world's largest burger chain says classics like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with Cheese are preservative-free, with reformulated buns and sauces. Pickles on the sandwiches still contain artificial preservatives, but customers can request sandwiches without pickles.
McDonald's has been gradually removing preservatives from its menu for several years in an effort to appeal to more health-conscious buyers. In 2016, it removed high-fructose corn syrup from its buns and took artificial preservatives out of its Chicken McNuggets.