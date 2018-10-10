VW taps first American chief in 25 year
Scott Keogh, who has led Audi to almost nine years of monthly U.S. sales gains, will become the first American in 25 years to lead Volkswagen in his home country.
The 49-year-old native New Yorker takes over on Nov. 1 as chief executive officer of Volkswagen Group of America and as head of the VW brand for North America. The last American in such a role was John Kerr, who had a short tenure in 1993.
Keogh succeeds Hinrich Woebcken, 58, who will remain as a senior executive strategic adviser to the region. Woebcken was charged with repairing VW's brand and reviving sales after its 2015 emissions-test cheating scandal. He was well-liked by dealers, who credited him with giving them unprecedented say over regional operations, such as the decision to name the brand's Tennessee-built, full-size sport utility vehicle the Atlas rather than the Teramont.
Wholesale prices rose just 0.2%
WASHINGTON • U.S. wholesale prices rose a mild 0.2 percent last month, held down by lower food and energy costs, suggesting that inflation remains in check despite the economy's robust growth.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 2.6 percent compared with a year earlier, the smallest increase since January. Wholesale prices rose in September after two months of flat or declining readings.
Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent in September and 2.5 percent from a year earlier.
Google appeals $5B EU fine
BRUSSELS • Google is appealing a record $5 billion antitrust fine by European Union authorities, who say the tech giant abused the dominance of its Android operating system to stifle competitors.
A company spokesman, Al Verney, confirmed Wednesday that the company has filed its legal challenge with the General Court of the EU , the bloc's second highest court.
The EU's executive Commission issued the fine in July after it found Google forced smartphone makers using Android to install the company's search and browser apps. The company also paid big phone makers to exclusively pre-install the Google Search app. The bloc's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said at the time of the ruling that "companies must compete on their merits."
