U.S.-China talks end with no trade deal
WASHINGTON • U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended two days of meetings Thursday without breaking a deadlock over trade that has unnerved financial markets and disrupted global commerce.
The delegations “exchanged views on how to achieve fairness, balance and reciprocity in the economic relationship,” Lindsay Walters, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement. A Chinese Commerce Ministry statement said the talks were “constructive and frank.”
The dispute over China’s high-tech industrial policy escalated Thursday as the Trump administration and Beijing imposed taxes on an additional $16 billion of each other’s goods. The administration last month had slapped tariffs on an initial $34 billion in Chinese products, and Beijing responded in kind.
—
Poll: Americans not liking trade policy
WASHINGTON • Fewer than half of Americans expect President Donald Trump’s tariffs to do much to help the U.S. economy, but their widespread unpopularity hasn’t led most Republicans to stray from supporting the president’s trade policy as the 2018 midterm elections approach.
Majorities of Americans also doubt the recently announced taxes on imports will increase jobs or wages at home, according to a poll released Friday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The survey found that 35 percent of Americans think the tariffs will leave them worse off financially, while only 19 percent expect improvement. Forty percent expect them to help the economy, while 44 percent expect them to hurt and 16 percent expect them to make no difference.
More specifically, about 4 in 10 think the policy will lead to an increase in jobs. Only about 3 in 10 expect wage gains.
—
T-Mobile hack might affect 2M users
The nation’s third-largest wireless carrier said late Thursday that it had discovered a data breach potentially affecting some of its customers’ account information.
No financial data was stolen in the incident, the company said, but some personal details such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and account numbers may have been compromised.
In a statement on its website, T-Mobile said it uncovered the hack on Monday. The company “promptly reported it to authorities” and shut down the attack.
Affected T-Mobile customers are being notified by the company by a text message.
—
Orders for durable goods fell 1.7 percent
WASHINGTON • Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods fell 1.7 percent in July, the third decrease in the past four months.
The Commerce Department said Friday that durable goods orders — items meant to last at least three years such as autos and appliances — totaled $246.9 billion last month. Much of that decline came from a 35.4 percent drop in orders for nondefense aircraft, a volatile category on a monthly basis. For most of 2018, manufacturing has been a source of strength with durable goods orders increasing 8.6 percent year-to-date. Excluding aircraft and nonmilitary goods, orders rose 1.4 percent in July, a positive sign for the economy.
