Irish regulator opens Facebook data breach investigation
LONDON • Ireland's data regulator has launched an investigation of Facebook over a recent data breach that allowed hackers access 50 million accounts.
The Irish Data Protection Commission said Wednesday that it will look into whether the U.S. social media giant complied with European regulations that went into effect earlier this year covering data protection.
The commission said in a statement that it would examine whether Facebook put in place "appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure the security and safeguarding of the personal data it processes."
The commission said earlier this week the number of EU accounts potentially affected numbered less than 5 million.
Greek bank shares tumble amid fears over bad loans
ATHENS, Greece • Greek banking shares have fallen sharply amid investor fears over lenders' needs to reduce their large stock of bad loans resulting from the financial crisis.
The index of bank stocks closed nearly 9 percent lower in Athens on Wednesday. Piraeus Bank led the losses, at 20.7 percent, after reports said it and the National Bank of Greece have pledged to reduce their bad loans more aggressively in coming years.
Greek banks have needed to be propped up with money from Greece's bailout loans since 2010.
Small business hiring rebounded in September, ADP says
NEW YORK • Small business hiring rebounded in September, with companies adding 56,000 jobs.
That's the finding of a report from payroll company ADP, which counted the number of positions created by its small business customers, those with one to 49 employees. ADP's customers had added 23,000 jobs in August, and 56,000 in July.
Small business hiring at ADP customers has been erratic as owners contend with a shrinking labor pool, the result of falling unemployment, and ongoing difficulty finding qualified staffers. Small businesses have added an average 46,000 jobs each month this year, down from 61,000 during 2017.
Service firms grew at a record pace in September
WASHINGTON • U.S. services firms expanded at a record pace last month, stepping up production and hiring, in another sign of strength for the American economy.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reports that its services index hit 61.6 in September, up from 58.5 in August and the highest in records going back to 2008. Anything above 50 signals growth, and services companies are on a 104-month winning streak.
Economists had expected the index to fall slightly in September.
Seventeen services industries reported growth last month, and none declined.
NEWS SERVICES