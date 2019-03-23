Bat fear is real. But totally unnecessary.
A couple of summers ago, my neighbor and I created our neighborhood watch when we ran into each other outside in the growing dusk and quietly watched the swoops and swirls of a little winged black bird dancing through the sky above us.
Maybe I’m in the minority, but I think they’re creatures for good, not evil. It seems we’re conditioned from childhood to be somehow repulsed by these adorable creatures, evidenced by the many squeals of terror when they’re brought up in conversation. But why? Have you ever seen one of their tiny, expressive faces up close? I have, thanks to the power of social media and bat rescue groups. And guess what? They’re so sweet. I’m sure there are a few crabapples in the bunch, but mostly they’re only trying to do their bat thing in a world that’s unnaturally biased against them.
“People are scared of them,” said April Estep, a wildlife biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “They fly funny at night, and there are myths about bats getting trapped in hair. They’re probably just searching for insects near a person’s head. They’re really cool mammals.”
They also help keep the bug population down, especially in agricultural areas. And the little guys pollinate fruit flowers, are an important source of fertilizer — their guano is mined from caves where they live — and are valuable in medical research and the development of navigational aids for the blind, according to the Colorado Bat Rescue Facebook page.
At least three glaring reasons cause chiroptophobia (fear of bats): vampires, fear of darkness, fear of rabies.
No. 1: Sorry, these innocent creatures are not winged Nosferatu, waiting for an opportune moment to transform into blood-sucking monsters. That said, there are such things as vampire bats, though we have zero in Colorado. That particular species lives in Mexico and central South America. And while they do drink blood, it’s only that of cattle and in amounts so small the bovines likely don’t even notice.
We could try to blame Bram Stoker and his 1897 gothic horror novel, “Dracula.” Bat Conservation International’s website says there’s no evidence the author knew about vampire bats, but he might have taken the fiction writer’s license of expanding on the folklore that associated bats with death.
The bats we’ll encounter from April through the summer are mostly insect-eaters, and some eat spiders and scorpions. When you spot their loopy flight pattern in the spring and summer skies, they’re cruising around scooping up tiny bugs for dinner. (In colder months, they’ll hibernate.)
No. 2: They’re living their best life at night, a time people seem to regard with fear and loathing. This is when we think bad things happen. I’m here to tell you, some not-so-great things seem to happen as much or more when the sun is radiating.
After hibernating in caves, abandoned buildings and other safe spaces, minus trees, which are exposed to the cold, the bats again will fly along waterways, boulders and cliffs. According to Estep, the Pikes Peak region has a lot of bats, with 18 species throughout the state.
“They like to be behind bark in the spring, like in a tree,” she said. “Bats pretend they’re dead leaves and hang on a branch. They look like a leaf blowing in the wind. You’ve probably walked past one and not even known it.”
You can identify the species of bat by its size and flight pattern. Some silver-haired bats fly fairly slowly, with slow and erratic wingbeats. Townsend’s big-eared bats are aptly named: They have big, almost rabbitlike ears.
No. 3: A lot of folks fear rabies. A valid concern, but according to Colorado Bat Rescue, less than one-half of 1 percent of bats contract rabies, in accordance with other mammals.
Long live the bat.
Let’s help keep these little do-gooders out of harm’s way, shall we? Much like all living creatures, pesticides are no good for them. Estep recommends using such chemicals to the specifications on the label, but I say dispose of that Roundup, and find a less toxic way. (Have you read the news about glyphosate? Google it.) And provide water sources, much as you would for backyard birds. They need it as much as we do.