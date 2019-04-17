LAWRENCE, Kan. • Hall of Fame coach Bill Self wants to squash any and all rumors about his possibly taking another job and leaving Kansas after 16 seasons.
“I’m totally happy right now. I’m not going anywhere … anywhere,” he forcefully stated to reporters at the conclusion of Tuesday’s KU men’s basketball awards banquet.
“I’ll be the coach here at Kansas next year.”
Self was speaking about an hour after athletic director Jeff Long addressed the banquet-goers and stressed he and KU chancellor Doug Girod were “thrilled” with Self and were planning on him leading the program “many, many more years.”
“I’ll speak to this,” Self said, “whenever there were rumors, and there have been a lot — there’s always rumors with no basis behind any of them that I was not going to be coach here, that I was going to a different place or going to not be around because of the NCAA or whatever. … People have used that against us (in recruiting). That couldn’t be further from the truth.”
The NCAA ruled in February that KU sophomore Silvio De Sousa had to sit out the rest of the season and all of 2019-20 because his guardian received a payment from “a university booster and agent,” a former representative of Adidas, KU’s shoe sponsor, who also testified in federal court that he paid the mother of former KU player Billy Preston. The NCAA is also seeking information from the federal trial related to corruption into college basketball recruiting.
In March, a radio host said Self would leave KU for the Chicago Bulls, a rumor Self denied to The Star.
“As soon as the NBA rumors came out,” Self said Tuesday, “I went to our administration and said, ‘Hey, just so you know, I’m not going anywhere.’ I certainly wouldn’t go anywhere right now. I’ve still got three years left on my deal. Hopefully sometime between now and the end of that, there will be some talks about re-upping that.”
Self’s contract runs out on March 31, 2022.
“I think he did one of his best coaching jobs in an illustrious 16 years,” Long said during a speech at the banquet. “There’s no one better to lead our program now and in the future than Bill Self. We’ve heard all the rumors about Coach Self leaving us. I heard that; Bill heard that. We’ve talked about it. We’ve discussed it. Bill has addressed speculation with the media.”
Long conceded that some have tried to use rumors of Self leaving to hurt recruiting.
“I’ve got news for them. That stuff won’t work,” Long said. “These are just rumors. To be clear, Chancellor Girod and I are thrilled that Bill Self is the leader of our basketball program.”