Cheyenne Mountain positioned itself to emerge from the loser’s bracket Saturday until one inning dashed those hopes.
Fort Morgan’s seven-run fifth proved too much to overcome as the Indians’ season ended with an 8-4 loss.
Prior to that, the Indians were looking as good as could be expected coming off a loss in the 4A state baseball tournament opener to Holy Family on Friday morning.
Devin Dodson threw six shutout innings and Aaron Berkoff knocked a three-run double in a 3-0 win on Saturday morning over Wheat Ridge at the Rocky Mountain Vibes’ UCHealth Park.
Dodson struck out nine while walking just two and surrendering four hits. Grant Mondejar notched the save, coming in after Dodson had walked the leadoff hitter in the seventh.
In the second game, the Indians (22-6) again built a three-run lead in the later innings before Fort Morgan stormed in front. Connor Fajardo went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to fuel Fort Morgan’s comeback.
Freshman Denton Damgaard helped Cheyenne Mountain build a short-lived 4-1 lead as he went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.