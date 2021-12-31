When I sit down to write these epistles to the good readers of Colorado Politics, I am sometimes quite sure what I want to write about. A particular outrage — or lack of outrage — will have caught my eye, and I again leap atop my rickety soapbox of idealism.
For example, my attention was drawn to a CP story that, while minimal in initial impact, might have much more far-reaching legal importance. It seems a gentleman from Texas, engaged in the legal business of growing hemp, saw Denver police confiscate 32 of his plants when he was shipping them through DIA. The actual value was relatively small, about $200 or so, although the producer insists that after processing into oils and such, they would be worth much more. So, he sued.
His case was just dismissed by a federal judge, who stated that the 2018 Farm Bill does not, in fact, give an individual the right or ability to sue a government entity over such a seizure. The gentleman disagrees, and will appeal, but the story reminded me of the recent Texas law aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade (I know, I know, they claim that the law isn’t about that, but, yes, it is).
The new and legally unprecedented core of the Texas law is that it gives any Texan the ability to directly sue abortion providers for cash, regardless of whether they were themselves “hurt” by the action. The issue of “standing,” the right to sue because you are involved directly in the issue at hand, has been largely set aside by Texas.
If we had not seen the recent near-complete politicization of the U.S. Supreme Court, a more centrist court would almost certainly have ruled the Texas law unconstitutional on the spot, rather than deferring it and allowing it to take effect. But given the Trump takeover of the court, I have no idea how they will actually rule.
There is, at least to my non-lawyer eye, an interesting parallel between the Denver case and the Texas law. In the former, a judge argued that a private individual cannot sue a governmental entity, even when that entity stole from him a legal product that then died in “custody.” I suspect they were not watered a great deal while in plant jail.
Complicating the situation is another federal court, in Iowa, that also ruled a private citizen cannot sue under the Farm Act. So, it seems likely our friend from Texas will not get any legal relief. But I can’t help but wonder ...
While the situations are not the same, in that a core issue in the hemp cases has been the effort by an individual to sue a governmental entity, there appears to this layman that there is an interesting common core: an individual suing for damages under a law. The abortion law basically deputizes every citizen to sue anyone for sizable dollars just about anyone involved with providing abortion services.
What will happen if, for example, a public Texas hospital, associated with a public university, and using federal grant dollars, provided an abortion to a rape victim? Is the public university a governmental agency? It kind of seems like it. Would the same rule as the Farm Bill kick in, and prevent an individual — especially one totally unconnected to anyone involved — from suing? Or do you sometimes get to sue the government and sometimes you don’t? The concept of sovereign immunity kicks in sometimes, and things get very complicated very quickly.
These are tricky legal grounds. The notion of “standing” has always been vital to our court system, but Texas would punt that protection in a brazen effort to ban abortions for everyone.
Again, I accept that not being able to sue the cops over them seizing your legal business assets and the ability of anyone in Texas to sue anyone involved in an abortion are not legally the same question and may have different final outcomes. But the non-lawyer in me still wonders about basic fairness.
I’ll stand my ground on standing, even as the political earth shifts under my feet. The ball is in the Supreme Court’s hands now, and we’ll likely see next June how fully politics has taken over the last remaining nonpartisan aspect of our federal government.
I admit, I’m not optimistic.
