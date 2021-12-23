In previous columns I’ve mentioned that one of my favorite Colorado Politics features is the Out West Roundup. It’s a great place to get caught up on our region. But there is another roundup section I want to recommend to you, and that is the Court Crawl.
I want to draw your attention to a case that dealt with food and inmate rights. When folks who are locked up for breaking the law get upset about some aspect of their incarceration, it is not uncommon for “regular” people to react with anger, disgust or indifference. If they wanted their rights respected, they shouldn’t have broken the law, right?
But as I used to teach my cadets at the Air Force Academy, the test of whether you truly believe in the Constitution is not when you support the easy stuff like the right to say, “Huzzah for America!” Rather, the test of whether one supports basic rights given us as Americans comes when you also support those rights for people or ideas you find repellent.
Which brings me to the food service team at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility near Ordway.
The case deals with a Muslim inmate, and his requests for a diet consistent with his religious beliefs. A judge found that Ray Smith had plausibly alleged that the Corrections Department and a few workers at the prison had violated his rights when they canceled his religious diet. The case he filed can now proceed.
Well, if you are looking for things that will trigger a bunch of people it likely is an issue surrounding an inmate who is a Muslim. Recall please that then-candidate Donald Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S. There are many, many statements and actions by Trump that will most certainly mar his reputation for future generations, and one of these deficiencies will be his ongoing demonization of Islam. And so, I suspect, dear readers, there are those among you who feel it is entirely acceptable for a prison to deny a diet (or other aspects) required by an Islamic belief. But, my friends, it doesn’t end there.
One of the great things about the Founders was their ability to see that the rights they wished enshrined in our Constitution should be rights for all Americans, not rights only for those who believed in a particular world or religious view. Recall the assertion in the Declaration of Independence that all men (and now, of course, women) are created equal.
Our government can’t pick and choose who gets which rights when (I know it is more complicated with prisoners, who do, in fact, give up some rights). If you are OK with denying a Muslim a diet that he or she deeply believes is what God has demanded, then you are OK with the government denying anyone any and all religious protections. It is far too easy to give into feelings that allow suppression of rights of others, but as history has shown, that pendulum swings both ways.
For those of you OK with denying Smith his religious diet, would you be equally sanguine about a jailer who decided the Christian inmates would not be allowed Communion? Would you be OK with a rule that inmates can keep a copy of the Quran in their cells, but no Bible?
There is a reason the Bill of Rights states fundamental protections upfront. Governance must be rooted in popular consent but free from popular whim. When events and times cause popular opinion to swing away from liberty for some section of our population, it is time for those who truly believe in the Constitution to stand up and demand action.
And give the guy his religious meal.