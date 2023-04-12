BELFAST, Northern Ireland • President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Northern Ireland must “not go back” to the violence that scarred it for years before a U.S.-brokered peace deal 25 years ago, nudging politicians to resolve a political crisis that has left this part of the United Kingdom without a functioning government.

Speaking of the economic growth Northern Ireland has experienced since the Good Friday Agreement ended 30 years of sectarian bloodshed, Biden said: “It’s up to us to keep this going.”

On his first presidential visit to Northern Ireland, Biden dangled the prospect of more American investment to help fuel economic growth — especially if Belfast’s fractious politicians resolve a stalemate that has put their government on pause.

“The simple truth is that peace and economic opportunity go together,” Biden said during a speech at Ulster University’s new campus in Belfast. He said the glass-clad downtown building would have been unthinkable during the years of bombings and shootings known as “The Troubles.”

“Where barbed wire once sliced up the city, today we find a cathedral of learning, built of glass,” he said.

Noting that Northern Ireland’s total economic output had doubled in the quarter-century since the Good Friday peace deal was signed in April 1998, Biden urged people in Northern Ireland to “sustain the peace, unleash this incredible economic opportunity, which is just beginning.”

Biden urged all political parties to get back to work, saying “democracy needs champions” and that Northern Ireland’s future is in their hands.

“I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored,” he said. “That’s a judgement for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens.”

Biden’s visit was timed to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday accord, which the U.S. was key to striking. Biden credited people who were willing to “risk boldly for the future” by reaching the agreement, reminding the audience that “peace was not inevitable.”

Referring to a February gun attack on a senior police officer — blamed by authorities on Irish Republican Army dissidents opposed to the peace process — Biden said “the enemies of peace will not prevail. Northern Ireland will not go back, pray God.”

While peace has endured, Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since the Democratic Unionist Party, which formed half of a power-sharing government, walked out a year ago over a post-Brexit trade dispute.

Biden met briefly before his speech with the leaders of the DUP and Northern Ireland’s four other main political parties.

Biden has faced mistrust from pro-British unionists because of his Irish American heritage. Sammy Wilson, a DUP lawmaker in the U.K. Parliament, told Talk TV that Biden “has got a record of being pro-republican, anti-unionist, anti-British” — a claim the White House firmly denied.

Biden’s speech carefully navigated Northern Ireland’s complex political currents, referring to both his British and his Irish ancestry, and noting the contribution to the U.S. of largely Protestant Ulster Scots as well as Irish Catholics like his own forebears.