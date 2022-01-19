WASHINGTON (WE) President Joe Biden said he intends to run for reelection in 2024 with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side and praised her efforts in office.
“She’s going to be my running mate,” Biden told reporters during a news conference at the White House on Wednesday.
Harris stoked speculation over her reelection prospects last month upon telling reporters that she and Biden had yet to discuss a second bid.
In an interview last week, Harris attempted to deflect scrutiny over her prospects before dismissing speculation about a possible replacement as “gossip."
“I’m sorry, we are thinking about today,” Harris told NBC’s Craig Melvin in response to a question about whether Democrats intend to run the same ticket for 2024.
“Honestly, I know why you are asking the question,” she added. “Because this is part of the punditry and the gossip around places like Washington, D.C.”
Asked about Harris’s work on voting rights, Biden on Wednesday said he approved of the job his vice president is doing despite Democrats’ elections and voting legislation facing imminent failure.
“I did put her in charge. I think she’s doing a good job,” Biden said. The president tasked Harris with the voting rights role at her request last summer.