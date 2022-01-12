WASHINGTON • The late Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the Senate’s most powerful position.
President Joe Biden, who has called Reid a “great American,” paid silent tribute, stopping by briefly as Reid lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda. Biden made the sign of the cross and let his hand linger for a moment on the flag-draped casket.
Reid’s family and colleagues joined for an earlier ceremony that was almost as succinct as the senator’s own dry-humored style of hanging up the phone rather than engaging in lengthy goodbyes. He was recalled as one of the Senate’s more significant, and memorable, leaders and a soft-spoken “force of thunder.” Reid, who had pancreatic cancer, died last month at age 82.
“Harry Reid made the world a better place,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
“To see him lead and legislate was to see a master at work,” said Pelosi, who worked side by side with him when they were the top two Democrats in Congress. She called Reid “a legendary leader of great integrity.”
Reid served longer in Congress than anyone from his state and was the Senate majority leader alongside two presidents. He led the Senate during one of its more consequential legislative sessions, securing the economic recovery bill during the Great Recession and President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke of having to explain Reid’s abrupt style to new senators.
“Even though Harry talked softly, what he said carried the force of thunder,” Schumer said.
Schumer said Reid never forgot the struggles of families and places like the one he came from and believed government had a moral obligation to ensure Americans had opportunities to improve their lives.
“Few have shaped the workings of this building like our dear friend from Nevada,” he said. “Few have dedicated their lives to the work of the people quite like Harry did.”
The service was largely closed to the public under COVID-19 protocols, though former colleagues, staff and others streamed in to visit, most wearing masks.
He was only the 15th senator have to had the honor; his casket rested on the catafalque used for Abraham Lincoln.
