WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron presented a united front on Ukraine on Thursday at the White House, and Biden said he would talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin, if he was willing to end the invasion.
Biden has resisted talking to Putin since the Russian leader launched the invasion in February, while Macron has kept lines of communication with Putin open.
"I'm prepared, if he's willing to talk, (to) find out what he's willing to do." Biden told a joint news conference with Macron.
But Biden said he would only do this in consultation with his NATO allies and would do nothing that would harm Ukrainian interests. "I'm not going to do it on my own," he said.
Biden is playing host to Macron for the first state visit since the U.S. president took power in early 2021. Besides pledging support for Ukraine, the two leaders sought ways to ease some economic tensions in Oval Office tensions.
Biden pledged to Macron to make changes to U.S. legislation that passed the Congress this year that European nations fear will harm their economies. Bills aimed at boosting U.S. renewable energy and the semiconductor industry have "glitches" that can be addressed, Biden said.
"There are tweaks that we can make that can fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate and or be on their own," said Biden, who said he and Macron had a long discussion about the topic.
Macron said it was important for the United States and its European allies to "re-synchronize" their approaches.
“France did not come here to ask for some kind of exception for its economy. We came to share how the consequences of this regulation impact us," he said.
In a joint statement issued after their Oval Office talks, the two leaders said they were committed to holding Russia to account "for widely documented atrocities and war crimes, committed both by its regular armed forces and by its proxies" in Ukraine.
They vowed to coordinate on their concerns regarding "China’s challenge to the rules-based international order, including respect for human rights and to work together with China on important global issues like climate change."