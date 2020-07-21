WASHINGTON • Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is ramping up its advertising and deploying some of its high-profile surrogates as it tries to solidify a broad battleground map that his advisers see as giving him multiple paths to an Electoral College majority.
Biden’s Democratic campaign announced Tuesday a $15 million weeklong advertising campaign including television, digital, radio and print in six states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
President Donald Trump won all six states four years ago. The television purchases, which involve ads in English and Spanish, also extend to national cable television, including on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day broadcasts.
Separately, the campaign is using top surrogates in the coming days for events targeting Las Vegas; Milwaukee; northern Virginia; Detroit and western Michigan; Raleigh, N.C.; Des Moines, Iowa; and Omaha, Neb.
The headliners include two women mentioned as potential Biden running mates, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and California Sen. Kamala Harris, along with former presidential candidates Julián Castro and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
While the Biden moves underscore his approach, they also highlight lingering questions about spreading the campaign too thin. Four years ago, Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign made a show of expanding its efforts into Sun Belt states like Arizona and Georgia — GOP strongholds that have become more competitive — while the candidate herself spent no time in Wisconsin and little time in Michigan or Pennsylvania, states her campaign viewed as reliably Democratic. President Donald Trump ended up sweeping all those states.