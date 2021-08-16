WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden on Monday stood by his decision to end the longest war in United States history and rejected criticism from both allies and adversaries that poor planning led to the chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport following the collapse of the Afghanistan government to the Taliban.
Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport earlier on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the U.S. military to suspend evacuations.
Biden, speaking from the East Room in the White House in a nationally televised address, conceded that the rise of Taliban forces and the deterioration of Afghanistan's military happened much more rapidly than he had expected but insisted there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.
"Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building," Biden said. "It was never supposed to be creating a unified, centralized democracy. Our only vital national interest in Afghanistan remains today what it has always been: preventing a terrorist attack on American homeland."
The president additionally argued that he is focusing "on the threats we face today in 2021, not yesterday’s threats."
Biden additionally touched on the peace agreement his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, negotiated with the Taliban and the Afghan government, which hinged on the United States pulling all troops out of the country.
"There was only a cold reality of either following through on the agreement to withdraw our forces or escalating the conflict and sending thousands more American troops back into combat in Afghanistan, lurching into the third decade of conflict," he continued. "I stand squarely behind my decision."
Later on Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that U.S. forces are working with Turkish and other international troops to clear Kabul airport to allow evacuation flights to resume.
He told a news briefing that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had authorized the deployment of another battalion to Kabul that would bring the number of troops guarding the evacuation to about 6,000.
Gunmen at the airport shot at U.S. forces and U.S. troops had shot dead two armed Afghans, Kirby said. He said there were preliminary indications that one U.S. service member had been wounded.
Kirby said no flights were currently coming or going from the airport out of an abundance of caution and he did not know when they would resume, but U.S. forces had control of air traffic control at Kabul.
Several hundred people had been flown out of the airport so far and the pace of evacuation would depend on the security situation, the spokesman said.
"The U.S. military’s focus at the moment in on safety and security at the airport and resuming air operations," Kirby said.
In other developments:
• An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan over the weekend, and Uzbek authorities on Monday issued conflicting reports on the cause.
The wreckage came as dozens of Afghan military aircraft carrying hundreds of servicemen reportedly reached Uzbekistan, among the thousands fleeing the country after the Taliban recaptured the Afghan capital of Kabul.
• Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s team plans to conduct a “reassessment” of whether Afghanistan will function as a haven for terrorist groups following the Taliban’s rapid conquest of Kabul.
“It’s way too early to make assessments and judgments about what the terrorism threat is going to be in Afghanistan going forward,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters during a Monday briefing. “The secretary certainly believes that, in light of recent events, that a reassessment of the possibilities for reconstitution of terrorist networks inside Afghanistan is warranted.”
• European leaders said Monday they will press for a unified international approach to dealing with a Taliban government in Afghanistan, as they looked on with dismay at the rapid collapse of two decades of a U.S.-led Western campaign in the country.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, stressing the need for a common stand, both on recognizing any future Afghan government and to prevent a humanitarian and refugee crisis.
Both leaders agreed to cooperate at the U.N. Security Council, and Johnson also said he will host a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven leaders on Afghanistan in the next few days. Johnson said on Sunday, “We don’t want anybody to bilaterally recognize the Taliban.”