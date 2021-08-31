WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took responsibility on Tuesday for the tumultuous U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, saying it was the best available option after a leading Republican foe described it as a self-inflicted wound that had made America less safe.
Earlier in the day, the Taliban celebrated their victory over the United States, firing guns into the air, parading coffins draped in U.S. and NATO flags and setting about enforcing their rule after the last U.S. troops withdrew.
In his first remarks since the final pullout, Biden said 90% of Americans who wanted to leave were able to do so, and that Washington had leverage over the Islamist militants to ensure 100 to 200 others could also depart if they wanted to.
"I take responsibility," he said, adding that the United States was far from done with Afghanistan and, in particular, with Islamic State adherents in the country.
The Taliban now control more territory than when they last ruled before they were ousted in America's longest war, which took the lives of nearly 2,500 U.S. troops and an estimated 240,000 Afghans, and cost some $2 trillion.
More than 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in a massive but chaotic airlift by the United States and its allies over the past two weeks, but many of those who helped Western nations during the war were left behind.
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines.
"This was a disgraceful and disastrous departure that will allow the Taliban and al Qaeda to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by having complete control of Afghanistan," he said at a business forum in Ashland, Kentucky. "We are less safe as a result of this self-inflicted wound."