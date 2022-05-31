WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden does not support a ban on the sale of handguns, the White House said.
Biden’s press secretary made the statement in response to a question about whether the president wanted to pass a measure similar to the handgun freeze introduced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“He supports a ban on the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and expanded background checks to keep guns out of the dangerous hands,” Karine Jean-Pierre said of Biden on Tuesday.
“He does not support a ban on the sale of all handguns.”
“We’ll leave it up to other countries to set their policy on gun ownership,” she added.
Recent deadly shootings in Texas and New York have prompted a renewed wave of advocacy for gun control measures.
On Monday, Biden raised the issue of 9 mm guns in remarks about gun control.
“A 9 mm bullet blows the lung out of the body,” he told reporters at the White House. “So the idea of these high-caliber weapons — there’s simply no rational basis for it in terms of self-protection, hunting.”
Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, over the weekend, where he met with the families of victims and survivors of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the shooting last week.
Jean-Pierre said Biden had gone as far as he could on guns without congressional action.
“He cannot do this alone,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that the next steps would be up to Congress.