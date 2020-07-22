WASHINGTON • Just weeks remain until Joe Biden announces his running mate, and more than a half-dozen women are top contenders in his search.
The decision has the potential not only to define his candidacy and the tone of the Democratic ticket heading into the November election but make a statement about the direction of the Democratic Party and set up a front-runner for the presidency in 2024 or 2028 should he be elected.
Biden, who said in a May fundraiser that he expects to announce his vice presidential pick around Aug. 1 ahead of the Aug. 17-20 Democratic National Convention, gave a clue this week into some of the top contenders on his list.
The pick must be capable and able to assume the presidency in the event he is unable to — “I’m an old guy,” the 77-year-old put it in January — and he prefers a candidate who has been vetted by the national media.
Here are some contenders from Biden’s rumored VP shortlist:
1. California Sen. Kamala Harris
Pro: The relative newcomer to the national stage has been the favorite potential running mates among voters even as the Democratic presidential primary was just getting started.
Con: Harris’ sharp June 2019 Democratic debate attack on Biden for working with segregationist senators in the 1970s bruised the Biden family.
2. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Pro: As a double amputee Iraq War veteran of Thai descent, Duckworth, 52, would add much diversity to Biden’s ticket.
Con: Her stumble on the national stage .
3. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
Pro: The 60-year-old first-term governor has put strict policies in place in New Mexico to slow the spread of the coronavirus, bolstering her executive credentials.
Con: Lujan Grisham has little national name recognition
4. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Pro: Advocates of Warren argue that she would help Biden bridge divides .
Con: The 71-year-old is in the same age bracket as Biden , which could disappoint some voters. President Donald Trump’s campaign would mount attacks on her past identification as a Native American.