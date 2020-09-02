WILMINGTON, Del. • Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s become a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence, police treatment of people of color and the actions of vigilante militias.
The Democratic nominee said Wednesday that if he were president he’d use existing federal disaster law to direct funding to schools to help them reopen safely, and he urged Trump to “get off Twitter” and “negotiate a deal” with Congress on more pandemic aid.
Ahead of his Thursday visit to Kenosha, Wis., a city still reeling from violence and protests after another police shooting of a Black man, Biden told reporters he believes the officer who shot Jacob Blake “needs to be charged.” Biden also called for charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in her Louisville, Ky., apartment by police in March.
Biden also called for action on citizens who’ve committed violence as part of civil unrest.
But Biden reserved his sharpest comments for Trump, asserting that the president continues to stoke racial tensions across the country for his own political gain.
“This president keeps throwing gasoline on the fire everywhere he goes,” Biden said.
Biden’s itinerary this week reflects his efforts to keep the election spotlight on the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation’s overall security, while Trump emphasizes civil unrest in Wisconsin and elsewhere.
Biden said his trip to Kenosha is intended to help “heal” a city where there have been protests following the wounding of Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police as he was trying to get into a car while police were trying to arrest him. Biden, who has already been in contact with Blake’s family, said he’d meet with business and civic leaders.
Trump on Tuesday used the unrest to underscore his blanket support for law enforcement, blaming “domestic terror” for looting and arson that’s taken place in the city. The violence included the burning of several buildings and the killing of two protesters by a 17-year-old, who said he went to Kenosha to help protect businesses, and is now in custody.
Before his remarks Wednesday, Biden and his wife, Jill, a longtime community college professor and former high school teacher, met with public health experts in their home town of Wilmington, Del., to talk about school reopening options. Biden’s public statement – his second speech in three days to excoriate Trump – was intended to outline his ideas on opening schools and to accuse the president of making the country less safe.
It’s the latest in a series of dueling efforts by Trump and Biden to cast the other as a threat to Americans’ day-to-day security. It serves to highlight their vastly different arguments, with Trump using “law and order” as his rallying cry and Biden pushing a broad referendum on Trump’s competence.