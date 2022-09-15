WASHINGTON (WE) President Joe Biden will end his latest interview drought by appearing on the CBS show 60 Minutes this Sunday.
Kicking off the show's 55th season will be Biden as interviewed by longtime CBS correspondent Scott Pelley.
According to CBS, Biden will talk about the economy, the midterm elections, and the war in Ukraine during the interview, which was shot at the White House and is Biden's first with the show since taking office.
Biden has developed a reputation as a rare interviewee, especially when compared to his recent predecessors. He racked up well over 100 days between sit-down interviews with the press between a Super Bowl spot in February and one with the Associated Press in June.
The president was closing in on the 100-day mark again when the CBS interview was announced.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden's light interview schedule last week. A reporter acknowledged the Biden administration had "gotten a lot done this summer" before asking why the president hasn't done an interview in so long.
"Is he dodging us?" asked RealClearPolitics correspondent Philip Wegmann.
Jean-Pierre defended Biden's record and said he enjoys talking to the press.
"The president loves talking to you all. He takes your questions all the time," she said while smiling and laughing. "He took (Fox News reporter) Peter (Doocy)'s question last Friday. I'm sure Peter was excited about that."
Biden has been interviewed just 23 times between taking office and May 2022. At the same point in their tenures, former President Donald Trump had taken part in 95 interviews and former President Barack Obama reached a scorching 187 — more than eight times as many as Biden.