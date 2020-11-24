Every NFL Thursday, I will attempt, using tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total or prop picks for the week’s Thursday night game. This week, we were going to get our full annual three-game Thanksgiving slate until Ravens' COVID issues pushed the game to Sunday. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. Here’s a three-pack of player props, one from each game, to add some extra spice to your Thanksgiving Day menu:
PLAYER PROP 1: Brandin Cooks OVER 68.5 receiving yards (-110, William Hill) — Hardly the Swedish Chef of wide receivers, Houston’s culinary king has served up delectable numbers in recent weeks. The Texans’ overly generous defense combined with Deshaun Watson’s stellar play are key ingredients in constantly pushing Cooks over proposed prop thresholds. Over his past six contests, he’s averaged 82.7 yards per game, tallying a rock-solid 5.00 YAC per reception. Against a Hello Kitties defense leaky everywhere, he’s a strong candidate to crack the 70-yard mark. Detroit has allowed 7.7 pass yards per attempt and the fifth-most yards to WRs. In the end, four to six receptions for 75-80 yards is quite doable.
PLAYER PROP 2: Antonio Gibson OVER 52.5 rush yards (-110, William Hill) — If you’re looking to stave off the sleep-inducing impacts of tryptophan overload and excessive caloric intake, keeping the senses invigorated with a little Gibson action is highly recommended. The rookie Washington RB, who has operated relatively unimpeded the past three weeks averaging 15.8 touches per game, is primed for a monster game. The last time he faced Dallas, in Week 7, he smashed and dashed his way to 128 rush yards on 20 carries. On the year, he’s piled up a dynamite 24.7 missed tackle percentage, top-10 among qualifying RBs. Even better, ‘Little D’ has allowed 4.73 yards per carry and 145.3 total yards per game to the RB position. It shouldn’t shock anyone if he hits the over by halftime.
PLAYER PROP 3: Gus Edwards OVER 58.5 rush yards (-110, William Hill) — Without J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram — both are unavailable due to positive COVID-19 tests — the Gus Bus is set to flatten the competition. The Rutgers product is your classic north-south road grader, a powerful between-the-tackles bruiser who generates appreciable yards after initial contact. He trucked through Pittsburgh tacklers in the first matchup Week 8 rolling up 87 yards on 16 attempts. With the Steelers’ run defense unraveling — it has given up 4.62 yards per carry to RBs over the past five matchups — and an uptick in workload expected, hitting 59 yards is whipped cream on the pumpkin pie.
Last week’s record: 1-2