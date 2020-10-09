Every week I will be picking some of my favorite NFL prop bets for the weekend’s games, powered by our tools at FTNFantasy, FTNDaily, and FTNBets.
We are coming off another 3-0 week, bringing us to 10-2 for the year. Here are three props worth considering for Week 5.
D.J. Chark OVER 56.5 receiving yards (-115, PointsBet)
Chark got off to a rough start to the year, seeing just 25 yards in his first outing and suffering an injury. He has been excellent in his last two outings, however, with 95 and 84 yards, respectively. Chark still leads the Jaguars in Weighted Opportunity Rating, indicating that he is still the top target in this offense.
This contest with Houston has a 54-point total, which means it should be a high-scoring affair. The Texans allowed two different 100-yard receivers last week against Minnesota.
Dalton Schultz OVER 35.5 receiving yards (-115, PointsBet)
Schultz has been the full-time tight end for Dallas since Blake Jarwin was injured in Week 1. He has played at least 67% of the snaps in each of the past three games, including last week’s 77%.
Dallas has one of the worst defenses in the NFL, which has led to a flurry of shootouts. This game may be no different, with a 54-point total. Schultz’ 15% of targets in a high-volume offense has paid dividends, as the Cowboys have thrown it 58, 57 and 47 times each of the past three weeks.
Justin Jefferson OVER 57.5 receiving yards (-115, PointsBet)
The rookie has eclipsed 100 yards in each of his past two games. Jefferson is averaging over 20 yards per reception on the season. While that may make him a candidate to regress, this line has been set low enough where Jefferson could sustain some regression and still hit the over.
Seattle and Minnesota have the highest point total of the week at 57. The Seahawks have allowed 1,345 yards to opposing wideouts, 500 more than the next-closest team (Cleveland). Eleven WRs in just four games have had enough yards to beat this number. Even with Minnesota’s run-heavy approach, Jefferson should be able to hit this total.