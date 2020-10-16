Player props are one of the best markets to attack for sports bettors. Every week I will be picking some of my favorite NFL props for the weekend’s games, powered by our tools at FTNFantasy, FTNDaily and FTNBets.
We are coming off of our first 0-3 week, bringing us to 10-5 for the year. Here are three props worth considering for Week 6.
Devonta Freeman UNDER 18.5 receiving yards (-104, PointsBet)
The veteran running back has experienced a renaissance the last two weeks with Big Blue, becoming the lead back for the team. In each of those games, Freeman beat this number as a receiver, but he has been quite efficient in doing so. Freeman has only failed to catch one of his seven targets and is averaging over 10 yards per reception.
This game with the Washington Football Team is a lot different than what the team has experienced in those games. The Giants are favored at home, meaning they are less likely to throw a high number of times. This should keep Freeman’s targets in check. He also should see his efficiency decrease, given that his career yards per reception is 7.9, with a catch rate of 80%. This combination of factors makes the under a nice bet, especially since it comes with less juice than most other props.
Willie Snead UNDER 23.5 receiving yards (-134, PointsBet)
Snead has simply not been a big part of what the Ravens do on offense. He played on just 60% of snaps in Week 5 and has only been over 70% once (Week 3). Snead hasn’t seen more than three targets in four straight games and has beaten this number just one time in that frame.
The Ravens are 7.5-point favorites against the Eagles, meaning the Ravens are expected to play with a lead for much of the game. Baltimore prefers to be run-heavy when possible, using three different backs and Lamar Jackson to keep the run game going. That Week 3 game where Snead was on the field a lot was when the Ravens were playing from behind against Kansas City. That likely will not happen here, keeping Snead off the field and out of the box score.
Robby Anderson more receiving yards than Allen Robinson (+112, PointsBet)
Robinson has played great with Nick Foles at quarterback, going for at least 90 yards in each of the games he participated in. However, this is a discounted price on Anderson, who is one of the most-used wideouts in football.
Over the last three weeks, the same time frame Robinson has played with Foles, Anderson has 30% of Carolina’s targets and 44% of the air yards. His Weighted Opportunity Rating is 0.76, while Robinson’s is 0.66. This will likely be a tightly contested battle, but I like getting plus-money on Anderson to win it.