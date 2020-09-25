Player props are one of the best markets to attack for sports bettors. Every week I will be picking some of my favorite NFL props for the weekend’s games, powered by our tools at FTNFantasy, FTNDaily, and FTNBets.
The props went 2-1 last week once again, bringing us to 4-2 for the year. Here are three props worth considering for Week 3.
Josh Jacobs UNDER 95.5 rushing yards (-115, PointsBet)
Jacobs has seen a hefty rush load early on from the Raiders, with 25 and 27 carries in the first two games. However, he went under this number in both contests, both Raiders wins. Now Las Vegas has to travel to New England in a game in which they are 5.5-point underdogs. If the Raiders are playing from behind, it is less likely that Jacobs sees such substantial volume.
New England has been effective against the run, allowing less than 4.0 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Jacobs is a focal point of the Raider offense, and likely to be keyed in on in some way by Bill Belichick. Additionally, Jacobs has missed a lot of practice time this week, making him a candidate to play less.
Anthony Miller OVER 35.5 receiving yards (-115, PointsBet)
Early on in the year, there has been no team more prone to shootouts than the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago’s Week 3 opponent. They have allowed 78 points in two weeks and managed to lose to Dallas in Week 2 while scoring 39 points of their own. While this game only has a 47-point total, the Falcons should put plenty of pressure on the Bears to score, which will include passing from Mitchell Trubisky.
The Falcons have shown to be extremely susceptible to slot wide receivers so far this year. Only the Seahawks have allowed more receptions to slot WRs than Atlanta, who allow a 78% catch rate to the slot. Miller has run 80% of his routes from the slot.
Terry McLaurin OVER 57.5 receiving yards (-115, PointsBet)
McLaurin has accounted for 26.7% of team targets, and 33.4% of team air yards.
The Washington Football team is a seven-point road underdog , and should do plenty of passing. McLaurin has beaten this number in each of his first two games, going over 100 yards in Week 2.