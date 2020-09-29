Let’s take an early look at Week 4 in the NFL, with three games that stick out from a sports betting perspective.
New Orleans Saints (-4) at Detroit Lions
On the surface, how often could you get the Saints at -4 against the Lions? The Saints are 1-2 after losing to the Packers in Week 3, which means two straight losses while allowing 34 points or more. Are the Saints in trouble?
Not necessarily. The Saints are outgaining their opponents on average in terms of total yards. New Orleans ranks 10th in yards allowed on defense, but 27th in points. There is progression coming on that front.
The Saints at -4 could be a gift. The Lions are 1-2 and their only win is a close one over the Cardinals who turned the ball over three times. There is some value in the Saints -4.
New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (-7)
This game will be a measuring stick for how good the Patriots could be. The Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorites, and the Patriots are 2-1 with Cam Newton at the helm of a brand-new offense. After a convincing victory over the Ravens in Week 3, the battle between two top-tier coaches in Andy Reid and Bill Belichick will be a fun one. Keep an eye on the line movement during the week.
Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) at Miami Dolphins
While the Dolphins are certainly a tier above the worst teams in football, they are also a few tiers below the Seahawks. Seattle is 3-0 against the spread in 2020 and have won each game by five points or more.
Given the Seahawks’ success offensively (Russell Wilson has 14 touchdown passes in three games) and the Dolphins’ only victory coming against Jacksonville, getting Seattle for less than a touchdown is value.