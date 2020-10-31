Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at Denver Broncos (2-4)
Moneyline: Chargers -182 (DraftKings), Broncos +164 (FanDuel)
Spread: Chargers -3.5, -105 (William Hill), Broncos +3, +100 (FanDuel)
Total: 44.5
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in an AFC West showdown at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are looking for their first win at home this season and a win would put them ahead of the Chargers in the standings as both teams enter Week 8 with a 2-4 record.
The Broncos were worked over in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs as they lost 43-16 thanks to two more interceptions from Drew Lock. The Broncos’ quarterback only has one touchdown pass on the season and it came back in Week 1. He has the third-worst total QBR (19.9) over the past two weeks.
He’ll likely be down another weapon as Tim Patrick is questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. It’s a big blow to this offense as he has two 100-yard games on the season and two touchdowns in his past four contests. It’s not all bad news, as Phillip Lindsay is expected to play after leaving early last week due to a concussion.
The Chargers snapped their four-game losing streak last week with a 39-29 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Justin Herbert has looked anything but a rookie as he has a 12:3 TD:INT ratio on the season and 10 passing touchdowns in his past three games. He also has three 300-yard passing games in his five starts. He’s third in passing yards per game (308.4) and fourth in yards per pass attempt (8.4).
Herbert and the Chargers’ offense is too hot right now and even though Denver has played to the under in 13 of their past 18 home games, I’m leaning with the over. The Chargers have scored at least 27 points in three straight games and they’ve surrendered at least 29 in each of those three games as well.
It could be a get-right spot for Lock and you know you’ll see Melvin Gordon’s best effort in a revenge game, but Denver doesn’t have enough offense to keep pace. They rank 31st in pass DVOA and Lock has been sacked five times in his last two games. That’s not great when you consider the Chargers just got Melvin Ingram III back last week. Los Angeles has one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the league in Ingram and Joey Bosa. Both players combined for one of the five sacks they had last week, and they combined for 15 pressures on Gardner Minshew.
Prediction: Chargers 28-21
Keenan Allen OVER 6.5 Receptions, +115 (BetMGM)
Totaling seven catches is a lot to ask for, but Allen has at least 10 grabs in four of his five games with Herbert under center. The one game he failed to hit the double-digit catch mark came in Week 5, when he left early due to a back injury. Allen’s 30% target share ranks third in the NFL.
Justin Herbert OVER 252.5 Passing Yards, -110 (FanDuel) The Chargers haven’t been able to get much of a run game going without Austin Ekeler, and that has resulted in at least 33 passing attempts for Herbert in four of his five games. He’s also sailed over this number in each contest.