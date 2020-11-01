Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) at New York Giants (1-6)
Moneyline: Buccaneers, -625 (BetMGM), Giants +500 (FanDuel)
Spread: Buccaneers -12.5, -110 (DraftKings), Giants +12.5, -108 (FanDuel)
Total: 45
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are massive 12.5-point road favorites in their Monday night matchup with the New York Giants. The Buccaneers sit atop the NFC South standings thanks to a 5-2 record and come in with a two-game winning streak. The Giants blew a 21-10 lead against the Philadelphia Eagles last week to fall to 1-6 — they’re the only team in the NFC without two wins after the Falcons get their second win Thursday.
The Buccaneers entered the week third in points per game (31.7) and have allowed the eight-fewest points per game (20.3). They’ve surrendered the fewest rushing yards per game (66) and fewest rushing yards per carry (3). They rank first against the run, second against the pass and first overall on defense, according to Football Outsiders.
Meanwhile, the Giants’ 17.4 points per game is the second-worst mark in the NFL and lowest in the NFC. They rank 30th in passing yards per game (184) and 27th in rushing yards per game (98.1). Quarterback Daniel Jones leads his team with 296 rushing yards, 124 more than Devonta Freeman, who’ll miss this game due to an ankle injury.
To say the Giants are in a tough situation would be an understatement. Jones has only thrown a touchdown pass in three of his seven games, he has a turnover in every game, and he has at least one interception in six contests. On the other hand, Tom Brady ranks second in touchdown passes with 18 and has thrown for 369 yards in two of his past four games (13 total touchdowns total over that span).
The Bucs have outscored their opponents 93-30 in their past two games and this should be another blowout win, even with Chris Godwin sidelined due to a finger injury. Expect the Buccaneers to create turnovers on defense and run the clock out in the second half with Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette.
Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Giants 14
Rob Gronkowski OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards, -110 (FanDuel)
After a slow start to the season, in which Gronkowski only had 11 yards in his first two games, the tight end has averaged 53.8 yards over his past five games. Gronk has at least 52 yards in three straight games and has caught five passes in each of his past two contests. The Giants allowed six grabs and 85 yards to Richard Rodgers last week. Godwin being out helps Gronkowski as well.
Sterling Shepard OVER 3.5 Receptions, -125 (BetMGM)
It’s hard to pass on the Buccaneers, but it’s even harder to generate a run game, which the Giants don’t have. Shepard returned to the lineup last week and caught six of his eight targets. He caught six balls in Week 1 before suffering an injury in Week 2.