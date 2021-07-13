Golf’s fourth and final major, The Open Championship, is upon us. With this being the only major to be completely canceled during the 2020 PGA Tour season, the golf world is going to be thrilled to have it back.
The Open Championship always has a different feel to it. We get a links-style golf course, bright and early in the morning. Royal St. George’s will play host to the tournament this week, and has been a familiar stop for The Open Championship. It most recently was the host in 2011, where Darren Clarke won the event with a score of five-under par. While we could see golfers go lower than this mark, don’t expect many to eclipse double-digits.
Let’s look at some of the best bets for the week.
Tyrrell Hatton (+3300, DraftKings Sportsbook)
Hatton has had plenty of links experience over the course of his career, as he started out on the European Tour. The Englishman has seen plenty of success at The Open Championship as well, with a T6 or better finish in two of his past four appearances at the event. Hatton ranks first on the PGA Tour in par 3 scoring from over 225 yards, which is a stat to consider heading into this week. Royal St. George’s features two holes that fall into this range, and these play as two of the five most difficult holes on the course. Hatton has made the cut in two of the first three majors this season, with his best finish a T18 at the Masters Tournament back in April.
Lucas Herbert (+10000, BetMGM)
Doing most of his work on the European Tour, Herbert heads into this week in great form. The 25-year-old Australian has turned in top-20 finishes in each of his past four worldwide events. This run includes a win just a few weeks back at the Irish Open, where Herbert won the event by three strokes. He played in last week's Scottish Open, which featured a very strong field, finishing in a tie for fourth. That T4 pushed Herbert inside the OWGR top 50 for the first time in his young career. On the European Tour this season, Herbert ranks third in strokes gained off-the-tee. This is a number that is too good to pass up this week at The Open Championship.
Here are a few of my favorite prop bets for this week’s Open Championship:
- Keegan Bradley — Top 40 Finish (+165, FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Corey Conners — Top 40 Finish (+160, FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Bernd Wiesberger — Top 40 Finish (+185, FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Chris Kirk — Top 40 Finish (+220, FanDuel Sportsbook)