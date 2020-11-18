Every NFL Thursday, I will attempt, using the tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total or prop picks for the week’s Thursday night game. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. Here’s where I’m stacking greenbacks on Cardinals/Seahawks:
Total: OVER 57.5 (-110, DraftKings) — Strap in, gamers. If this matchup is identical to the 37-34 blitzkrieg from Week 7, it’s best to prepare for a heartstopping, blood-pumping, tether-me-to-an-oxygen-tank-and-feed-me-tequila rematch. Both offenses pack enough electricity to malfunction voltmeters. Arizona’s breakneck pace combined with Seattle’s historically friendly pass defense is an ideal scoring recipe. The ‘Hawks are on pace to allow 5,286 passing yards this season, which would shatter the previous single season high by 856 yards. Russell Wilson, meanwhile, should again cook against a Cardinals secondary most vulnerable in slot coverage. Throw in the immense talent both teams possess and even the most basic algorithm would spit out a 33-30 finish, or something within the vicinity. If that prediction comes to fruition, it will mark the seventh time Seattle has hit the over in 10 games.
Player Prop 1: Kyler Murray OVER 57.5 rush yards (-115, William Hill) — The Dachshund of the Desert is cute, cuddly and a cash-printing machine when it comes to rush yard props. Seven times in nine attempts he’s cruised past the proposed threshold. Commodore 64s that have cranked out lines simply haven’t adjusted for his run-happy ways. He’s tallied 9.7 rush attempts per game and is on pace to become the third QB in NFL history joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick in the 1,000-yard club. Seattle, No. 12 in blitz percentage (32.6), isn’t afraid of turning up the heat. Do so, and Murray is sure to chew up appreciable real estate. Mirroring his 67 rush yards output from Week 7 is a distinct possibility. Throw him a Milkbone.
Player Prop 2: Christian Kirk OVER 48.5 receiving yards (-110, William Hill) — Just over 2,400 receiving yards to the wide receiver position alone. That’s what Seattle’s abysmal secondary has surrendered this season. Decimated by injuries and ineptitude, this is a highly exploitable unit. In total, 20 wide receivers have crossed the 49-yard mark against it. Kirk fell short in the first matchup grabbing five passes for 37 yards and a pair of scores. His 14.4-yard average depth of target, 15.8 yards per catch and 30% air yards share suggest a higher yardage output is upcoming. His projected primary assignment, Linden Stephens, is an undrafted journeyman DB who’s played only 11 snaps this season. Tasty.
Last week’s record: 1-2