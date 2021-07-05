The smell of fireworks is gone, the food has been eaten, and many, many spirits have been imbibed. The country celebrated Independence Day over the weekend and football fans can not be happier about this. Why you ask? Because July 4 has always marked the start of the NFL content push for fantasy and gambling fans.

From now until kickoff of the first game, you will see every team, every player, every coaching change and every angle broken down. If you want to know something about your favorite team, you will be able to find at least one article covering whatever your question is. For those in the Colorado, many of those questions will revolve around the Broncos.

What are the odds on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl?

The Broncos are not one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, but they are nowhere near the longest shot on the board either. The best price currently available is +4,000 on BetMGM. At +4,000, the implied probability is a 2.5% chance of winning it all.

Some other sites have the Broncos as low as +2,500, which makes them the ninth-11th lowest priced team in the NFL. At the lower limit of +2,500, they are being given a 4% chance to take home the Lombardi trophy. If you want to get money down on the Broncos, try to get it down at BetMGM to give yourself the best bang for your wagering dollars.

Can the Broncos win the AFC?

Judging by the payouts, they definitely are in the handful of teams with a chance. The odds to win the AFC are going to be correlated with the odds to win the Super Bowl. Therefore, if the best price you can find on a Super Bowl win is at BetMGM, you should also find the best price to win the AFC at the same sportsbook. That is the case here, as the best price on the Broncos to win the AFC is +2,200 on BetMGM.

The lowest prices are around +1,300, and you can find that number on a half dozen different books. Again, here you want the biggest payout for your wagering dollars, so the place to bet this is at BetMGM.

How many games will the Denver Broncos win in 2021?

Here is some good news for Broncos fans. The prop number for the Broncos opened at 8.5 and moved to 9.5 in some places. You can find the over 8.5 wins at between -133 and -140. The best price offered is DraftKings at -133. At this price, the implied probability of the Broncos winning at least nine games 57%. This means the Broncos have a well above average chance of winning at least nine games and putting themselves in position to make the playoffs.

Will the Denver Broncos make the playoffs?

This is a good news and bad news situation for Broncos fans. The bad news is that the Kansas City Chiefs are still in the division, and they project as one of the top teams in football and the top team in the AFC.

This is bad is because if the Broncos are behind them, they will have to fight for a wildcard berth, as it looks like winning the division is not likely. Remember the Broncos finished in last place in their division in 2020. The Raiders were .500 and the Chargers finished two games ahead of them as well, so this is not a cakewalk by any stretch of the imagination.

They do project with a 57% chance of getting nine or more wins this year and that is good news. We did have eight teams with 10 or more wins last year in the AFC, but that was abnormal.

They will likely need 10 wins to have a chance at a playoff spot though. In the NFC last year, we had only five teams win 10 games, but both wildcard teams did. This is why 10 is likely the number they will need, and you can still find them at over 9.5 wins for -105, which implies a 51% chance of getting there.

I mention this because they are priced at +145 to make the playoffs. Again, the Dolphins missed out with 10 wins last year, so it is not a magic number that guarantees anything, but it is the goal, and they do project to get there more often than not. DraftKings currently has them at +145 to make the playoffs and there is definitely a little bit of value in that number based on our calculations and projections.