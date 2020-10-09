Yeah, that went well.
To recap: Last week, after much pomp and circumstance, I placed my very first sports bet. I put $50 on Cam Newton throwing more than 1.5 touchdowns. He’s a busy guy out there and it felt like a pretty safe assumption.
Twelve hours later the world learns Cam has tested positive for COVID-19, the game will shortly be postponed and he’ll be out for who-knows-how-long.
(Who will she jinx next?! Stay tuned!)
If that had been my own money and not The Gazette’s, and I hadn’t been using a promotion that assured I’d get it back, I would have been frantic. I checked back each of the next two days to see whether I could edit the bet, but that wasn’t an option. It seemed like I was locked in, no matter how unfair, and I heartily wished I’d taken the under.
Two hours before kickoff on Monday, I noticed they'd finally voided the bet and given me back the money.
So let’s try this one more time, with feeling!
No player prop bets this time. Let’s keep it simple, stupid. The 4-0 Seahawks over the 1-3 Vikings on Sunday Night Football, so we all can watch. At the time of placing, the Seahawks were favored by a touchdown, and the point total is at 56.5. Divide by two, divvy up the seven...
The books are saying the final score will be 31.75-24.75.
All of this to say, I took the easy way out. I bet $50 on the Seahawks to cover the 7-point spread, the smart people would insist. I would shrug and tell you I was more confident Seattle would beat Minnesota by at least a touchdown than I was on it being a 56.5-point game, high-scoring season as it may be. I am more confident (confident is not the right word at all, but I've used it twice now) in Seattle being a better team than I am in that seemingly arbitrary point total.
The difference in potential payout was $2. Hopefully the Gazette charities can forgive me for that loss.
(Not touching the very-scary money line situation yet. We’ll get there whenever I quit being a big ol’ chicken.)
If the Seahawks win, say, 31-24, that’s a push with that seven-point buffer and I get my $50 back again.
Will someone just take my money, please? All of this flirting is making me anxious.
Stay healthy, Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins. Having magic disaster powers is like winning the lottery - best to keep it on the low, lest all your creepy cousins come out of the woodwork with their hands out.
The damage: Still even, dang it.
