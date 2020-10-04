Atlanta Falcons (0-3) @ Green Bay Packers (3-0)
Moneyline: Falcons, +250 (FanDuel), Packers, -278 (William Hill)
Spread: Falcons +6.5, -105 (FanDuel), Packers -7, -104 (William Hill)
Total: 57, -110 (DraftKings)
The perfect Green Bay Packers welcome the winless Atlanta Falcons to Lambeau Field on Monday night, with kickoff set for 8:50 p.m. ET. The Packers are touchdown favorites and Vegas expects near 60 points between Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan, even with a few superstars questionable to play.
Rodgers has a 9:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio through three weeks, though he may be without his top weapon again this week. Davante Adams (hamstring) will likely suit up, but he remains questionable, and they’ll definitely be without Allen Lazard, who was placed on IR after undergoing core muscle surgery. There are plenty of injuries to keep an eye on with the Falcons as well. Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) are both questionable.
Rodgers didn’t need Adams last week when his Packers pulled off the upset in New Orleans. Ryan will need all the help he can get from his two star wideouts as his Falcons became the first team to score 39 points and offer no turnovers in a loss.
Heading into Week 4, Ridley’s 35 targets were two off the league lead and his 349 yards ranked second. If he or Jones can’t go, expect an uptick in passing-game usage for Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst and Brian Hill.
Between Aaron Jones and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, there’s enough talent on the field for the over to hit even without some of the star wideouts. If they do get ruled out, take some shots on Gage and MVS when it comes to catching props.
Aaron Jones OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards, -110 (FanDuel)
Jones finished second on the Packers in targets (68) and catches (29) last season. He already has 10 receptions on 18 targets through three weeks. Jones has racked up 95 yards and his eight red-zone targets lead all players in the NFL. The Falcons have allowed 20 catches (sixth-most) to running backs so far. Jones should see four-to-five targets and he only needs two-to-three catches to hit 27.5 yards.