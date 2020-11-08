New England Patriots (2-5) @ New York Jets (0-8)
Moneyline: Patriots -147 (DraftKings), Jets +370 (FanDuel)
Spread: Patriots -9.5, -110 (DraftKings), Jets +9.5, -106 (FanDuel)
Total: 41
The New York Jets will look to get their first win of the season when they welcome the New England Patriots to MetLife Stadium Monday night. The Patriots have lost four straight games, but they’ve won their last eight against the Jets.
The total opened up at 43, but it’s dropped to 41 over the last couple of days and for good reason as the Jets rank 32nd in points per game (11.8) and the Patriots rank 29th (19.4).
New York entered Week 9 with a league-low 259 yards per game and 155.9 passing yards per game. The Patriots' 192 passing yards per game ranks 30th, so don’t expect a lot of offense between the two teams.
New England’s defense hasn’t been as dominant as last season, but they’ve allowed the eighth fewest passing yards per game (216.9).
Sam Darnold and Cam Newton have combined for five passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Newton has seven interceptions and he’s averaging 190.5 passing yards per game (29th).
The Patriots moved from touchdown favorites to 9.5-point favorites over the past 48 hours. New England hasn’t shown us enough on offense to be favored by 10 points, even against a team like the Jets. They'll win, but it’ll be an ugly win.
Prediction: New England 21-17
Jakobi Meyers OVER 3.5 Receptions, -125 (DraftKings) & OVER 46.5 Receiving Yards -111 (DraftKings)
Meyers is the No. 1 passing option for New England with Julian Edelman hurt. Meyers leads the Patriots in targets (16), catches (10), yards (118) and air yards (209) since Week 5. He has a league-high 64% of his team’s air yards over the last four weeks. He caught six of his 10 targets last week for 58 yards.