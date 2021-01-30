FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine (29), of Finland, shoots against New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York. The Winnipeg Jets soared to the second-best record in the NHL this season, scoring more goals than any other team in the Western Conference behind one of the league's young stars in Patrik Laine. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)