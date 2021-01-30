There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Sunday with the action starting at 11 a.m. The Buffalo Sabres can complete the two-game sweep with a win against the New Jersey Devils. It’s one of six back-to-backs in the NHL. Six of the eight games have a goal total at 5.5 and the highest total is at 6.5 between the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers.
Below, you’ll find a few of my favorite bets for Sunday, and if you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com. I couldn’t find any shot props at the time of writing so be sure to check out FTN.
Columbus Blue Jackets -126 (BetAmerica) at Chicago Blackhawks +115 (PointsBet) — 5.5 points
On Friday’s episode of Fantasy Hockey Picks and Bets, I explained why I not only liked Columbus and the under in the first meeting between these two teams, but I expressed my love for them moving forward. They were desperate for some offense and they’ll get it with the additions of Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. The Blue Jackets are strong on the blue line and in goal with two solid netminders.
Columbus won 2-1 Friday. The Blue Jackets have played to the under in five of their past seven games. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have played to the under in three straight. They remain thin on offense without captain Jonathan Toews in the lineup. Chicago has been held to two or fewer goals in six of its nine games.
The Blue Jackets played more games than anyone in the Central Division so it’s not a surprise to see them at the top of the standings (4-2-3). You can get them to win the Central at +1150 at DraftKings as they make for a strong long-shot pick.
Prediction: 3-1, Columbus & Under
New Jersey Devils +140 (William Hill) at Buffalo Sabres -143 (FanDuel) — 5.5 points
The Sabres edged the Devils 4-3 in a shootout Saturday afternoon, a bad beat for those who had the under. Buffalo and New Jersey entered the third period tied at 1-1, but both teams combined for four goals in the final period.
If MacKenzie Blackwood clears COVID-19 protocol, the under would be the best bet in this game. New Jersey would have to play Scott Wedgewood again or it would turn to Eric Comrie if Blackwood can’t suit up and that would be a big plus for Buffalo.
The Sabres have won three of their past four games and they’ve allowed three or fewer goals in seven of their nine games. Heading into Saturday night’s action, Buffalo had allowed the fourth-fewest high-danger chances at 5v5 per 60 minutes. The Devils have allowed the third-most.
Prediction: 4-2, Buffalo Sabres
Other picks to consider: STL over ANH; COL over MIN; FLA over DET