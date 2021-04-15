Late-season NBA is officially upon us, and the trends we’ve become accustomed to over the last few seasons have been amplified given the aggressive scheduling in the second half. What does that mean? Players resting left and right, buyouts, new rotations, and, as always, health and safety protocols. Friday presents us with a nice-sized slate, so let’s dive in.
Below are a pair of bets that I love on Friday’s slate.
Memphis Grizzlies @ Chicago Bulls The pick: Grizzlies -2 (-110, PointsBet)
This feels like cheating, but taking advantage of breaking injury news is one of the vital edges in sports betting. In this case, Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine has landed on the COVID-19 list, rendering him unavailable for the next 10-14 days. This line is sure to move, and it may have already shifted by the time this gets published, but it’s not an end-all, be-all bet at -2. With LaVine out this season, the Bulls’ defensive rating drops from 110.54 to 124.03, which would be the worst mark in the league over the course of the season by a wide margin. On top of this, their net rating drops 6.83 points, their plus/minus drops 3.67 points, and their points allowed jumps from 113.56 to 121.00. Small sample size or not, this has a massive impact on both ends of the floor.
Given the Grizzlies’ ability to not only beat teams but handle inferior teams, I’m comfortable targeting this spread until -5.5.
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Detroit Pistons The pick: Pistons -7 (-110, PointsBet)
Taking the Pistons as a seven-point favorite certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, but all signs point to this being one of the safer bets on the slate. They’ve started to regain health over the last couple of weeks with Killian Hayes rejoining the rotation, Jerami Grant rounding back into full health, and Mason Plumlee shaking off some injuries as well.
While they haven’t been winning a ton of games, they’re winning against teams they should beat. Their last three wins have come against the Kings (by 12), the Thunder (by 24), and the Wizards (by 29). If there’s a team they should beat, it’s the Thunder.
If there’s also a team running colder than any other NBA team, it’s likely the Thunder. While they recently welcomed Darius Bazley back into the rotation, they’ve lost eight consecutive games, all by at least 10 points. Of their last 17 total losses, only one of them came within a nine-point margin. Long story short, they’ve been getting crushed against the spread and crushed in general. The seven-point spread has potential to grow, so this is a number I want to get in on early, as I would get uncomfortable at anything larger than 8.5.