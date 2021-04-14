There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, so plenty of action on the board. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props. If you’re looking for more bets, check the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com.
Philadelphia Flyers +140 (DraftKings) at Pittsburgh Penguins -160 (DraftKings) - 6.5
The Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet for the sixth time this season and if history repeats itself, we’ll see plenty of offense in the battle of Pennsylvania. We’ve seen at least seven goals scored in each game, and I think it’s a trend we can continue to attack. Pittsburgh has played to the over in five straight games and has scored at least four goals in six contests and nine of 10.
Meanwhile, the Flyers allowed 11 goals in their last two games and a league-high 3.73 GA/60 at 5v5 since March 1, according to Natural Stat Trick. The Penguins enter with a 2.8 GF/60 at 5v5 over the same time, which is the seventh-highest mark in the NHL.
Pittsburgh has won two of its last three against Philadelphia and three straight overall. The Penguins are one of the hottest teams in the league. They’ve reeled off wins in eight of their last 10 and 15 of 20.
Prediction: 5-3, Pittsburgh
Best Bet: OVER 6.5 +100 (BetMGM)
Prop Bet: Sidney Crosby O 2.5 SOG
New Jersey Devils +190 (WilliamHill) at New York Rangers -208 (DraftKings) - 6
The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and if they pull out a win, it’ll be their fourth consecutive victory against the Devils. They blanked New Jersey 3-0 on Tuesday thanks to Igor Shesterkin’s 27 saves. It was his first shutout of the season, but he’s been one of the better goalies in the league.
Sheshterkin enters the game with a 2.35 GAA and .924 SV%. His save percentage is fifth best in the league and his .933 SV% at 5v5 is the third best among goalies who have played 1,000 minutes. Even further, his 8.04 GSAA (Goals Saved Above Average) ranks fifth. I’d consider the Rangers on the puck line (-1.5) at +120 at WilliamHill, but I believe the play here is the under. New Jersey has only mustered four goals in the last three games against New York.
Prediction: 4-1, New York
Best Bet: UNDER 6
Prop: Mika Zibanejad O 2.5 SOG
