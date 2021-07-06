It isn’t quite the start of NFL training camp yet, but it is rapidly approaching. Having said that, this is a really good time to load up on some NFL futures while the value is at its best. Things are going to change once training camp and preseason games kick off, so let’s take a look at a few lines that stand out at the moment. (Lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Julio Jones OVER 1,000.5 receiving yards (-112)
Yes, Julio Jones is 32 years old. And yes, he is on a new team that will feature an offense that is more run-heavy than any he’s ever played on. However, we’re talking about a player who is averaging the most receiving yards per game in the history of the NFL (95.5). Last year, Jones averaged around 85 receiving yards in nine games. And per usual, Jones remained an elite producer in terms of yards per route run, as his 2.60 mark was fourth among qualified receivers in 2020. Julio has finished inside the top five in each of the last five seasons.
Sure, it is likely that A.J. Brown operates as the No. 1 receiver on the Titans, but Jones is going to be right behind him in targets, and even though he missed time last year and is getting up there in age, yards per route run is one of the best metrics for predicting, and Jones has remained elite in that department.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire OVER 850.5 rushing yards (-124)
After skyrocketing into the first round of fantasy drafts last summer, CEH was a bit of a disappointment, finishing his rookie season with 803 yards and four touchdowns on 181 carries. However, Edwards-Helaire missed three games and with a more normal offseason under his belt, I expect the Chiefs will be more confident in the sophomore running back. This is a pretty low number, and it suggests that CEH will be a 12- to 15-touch running back over the season.
I honestly don’t see that, as he averaged 17 touches per game as a rookie, despite Le’Veon Bell cutting into his workload during the second half of the season. Bell is gone, and while Kansas City does like Darrel Williams, they view him as more of a pass-blocking back who can also play in the two-minute drill. Edwards-Helaire is still the lead back on an elite offense that also just immensely revamped the offensive line, adding Joe Thuney, Orlando Brown, Creed Humphrey, Austin Blythe and Kyle Long (among others) this offseason.
I am smashing the over on this prop and I expect a breakout campaign from CEH in 2021.